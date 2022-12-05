‘It was easy’: Youngest Singaporean to trek to Everest Base Camp

SINGAPORE - When the going got tough on the undulating and rugged paths towards Everest Base Camp in Nepal, lollipops, raisins and cookies kept six-year-old Om Madan Garg going on the once-in-a-lifetime expedition with his parents.

“I want to see the whole world,” said the Kindergarten 2 pupil from Canossaville Preschool, whose 65km trek took him past remote villages, Nepalese temples and monasteries, and scenic vistas of Himalayan mountains like Everest, Lhotse and Lhotse Sar.

The family – father Mayur Garg, 38, mother Gayatri Mahendram, 39, and Om – kicked off their 10-day trek on Sept 28, aided by a guide and two porters. Their entire journey has been documented on the family’s YouTube travel channel, The Brave Tourist, in a seven-part series.

Om is also the youngest Singaporean to finish the Everest Base Camp trek, a feat that has been recognised by the Singapore Book of Records. But the outdoorsy child is no stranger to adventure – his parents have taken him on backpacking trips to Vietnam, Thailand and Laos since he was just 2½ months old.

Mr Mayur, a senior business analyst and avid mountain climber who has scaled peaks in Indonesia, Russia and Tanzania, had made the trip to Everest Base Camp in November 2021, and thought it would make for a fun family trip. To prepare, the family watched YouTube videos of other trekkers who had logged the journey, and made it a point to be active every day six months prior to the trip.

“We live in the Yio Chu Kang area, and we walk to the Marina Bay Sands area which is about 10km away. It takes us four to five hours, but we just go,” said Mr Mayur, who added that the regime also included swimming, stair-climbing and excursions to places like Fort Canning.

“Fort Canning was hard because we had to go up and down the stairs 30 times,” said Om.

“But because it was hard when we were training, when we went to Everest Base Camp, it was easy,” he added.

The high-altitude hike, with an elevation gain of about 2,500m, is a challenge even for adults. From the starting point at the Nepalese village of Lukla, which sits at 2,860m above sea level, the trio headed to the Sherpa capital of Namche Bazaar (3,440m) and frozen lake bed Gorakshep (5,164m) before reaching Everest Base Camp (5,364m).

The family originally planned for a 13-day trek so that they could go at an easy pace of 5km a day on the trail. But bad weather conditions meant that their helicopter ride to Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, notorious for being the most dangerous airport in the world, was held back for two days.

The family had to make up for lost time by covering more distance per day, especially on the first day, when they hiked 12km to the village of Benkar.