‘It was a sight to behold’: Rare sighting of Eurasian hoopoe in Tanjong Katong excites birdwatchers

SINGAPORE – A bird that has not been spotted here in almost 40 years has been seen in Tanjong Katong, creating a buzz among bird watchers here.

Among them is Mr Andy Chew, who spent two hours in the morning of Jan 19, zipping around Tanjong Katong on his bicycle in search of the Eurasian hoopoe, whose only previous recorded sighting here was in October 1987.

The 54-year-old wildlife photographer was near the Katong Gurdwara Sikh temple on Wilkinson Road at 10am when he saw something flying into a tree.

After scanning the tree for a few seconds, he was rewarded with the sight of the Eurasian hoopoe’s long, downcurved bill, zebra-striped wing patterns and a tall crest.

Spotting the Eurasian hoopoe was momentous for Mr Chew, who has been doing avian photography for more than 10 years and had heard about the bird’s visit here via a chat group.

He said: “It was a sight to behold, as the hoopoe is such a beautiful bird. I have never heard of a hoopoe being sighted in Singapore before, except those in Mandai Bird Paradise.”

“It is definitely an uncommon encounter.”

Mr Andy Chew spotted the Eurasian hoopoe perched in a tree on Wilkinson Road at 10am on Jan 19. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDY CHEW

Another birdwatcher, Mr Tan Pin-Qin Fabius , heard the news on Jan 17 . He decided to go to Tanjong Katong at 8.45am the next day, excited to see the bird.

Recalling the stir the Eurasian hoopoe caused in the birding community, the undergraduate said: “There were already birders on site tracking and locating the bird. It was pretty exhilarating, knowing that this could be the first for Singapore.

“While I have seen it in China, nothing beats seeing one in your homeland.”

Mr Tan Pin-Qin Fabius arrived at Tanjong Katong at 8.45am to spot the Eurasian hoopoe. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TAN PIN-QIN FABIUS

The Eurasian hoopoe is found across most of Europe, Asia and Africa, according to Birds Of The World’s database.

It is known for its distinctive orange, black and white feathers and its undulating flight which resembles “a giant butterfly”.

When contacted, Mr Richard White, chairperson of the Bird Society of Singapore’s records committee, called the Eurasian hoopoe’s appearance here “an exceptional sighting”.

He added that it is “not completely unexpected” that the bird would be spotted in Singapore, given that it is regularly spotted in Thailand, with records of its sightings also logged in Peninsula Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia.

“The timing of this sighting matches when migratory species are turning up in the region to escape the boreal winter,” Mr White said.

He added that the bird that was spotted in Tanjong Katong could have been released, or had escaped, as the species is found in the cagebird trade.

Mr White added: “Whatever the origin of this bird, it’s a very attractive and striking species so many people have enjoyed the chance to see it locally.”