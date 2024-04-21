It takes a village to raise a child: Inside a Bedok estate’s ‘kampung’

SINGAPORE - When 12-year-old Niu Yi Cheng returns to an empty house from school and forgets his keys, he knows where to look for help in his HDB estate.

His mother, Madam Yin Ying, 44, who works in the bioscience sector, has not felt uneasy about leaving her son alone in the area since she moved to Bedok Reservoir estate in 2022.

Madam Yin also entrusts her house keys to one of her neighbours – Madam Sandy Goh, 56, who leads many initiatives in the estate.

Madam Goh, a part-time clerk, cooks and looks after Yi Cheng and other children from time to time.

Raised in a kampung in Tai Seng, Madam Goh said she wants to bring back a sense of community.

She started organising initiatives – from haircut services to making festive decorations – in 2011 at the senior residents’ corner at Block 702. She garnered the support of volunteers, mostly those who live nearby.

In 2022, she decided to register a society, Sharing Passion, that runs these activities. At the corner, things like food distribution and leisure activities to parties are conducted for free.

These activities have over time fostered much trust among neighbours, said Madam Goh, adding that parents or grandparents offer to look after other children. They watch out for strangers, share information and might even take videos of the children’s interactions with strangers to alert their parents, she said.

Madam Goh also started enrichment programmes for children when she noticed they were hanging around the estate. Working parents can drop their children off for a few hours at the corner that is manned daily by her.

About 10 to 20 children regularly take part in programmes that she and the team of volunteers organise, such as farming, lion dance, rollerblading and arts and craft workshops.

A new childminding scheme by the Ministry of Social and Family Development was announced in Parliament on March 6 to develop affordable and reliable services to look after babies, with more details to be released later in 2024.

For the Bedok Reservoir community, Madam Goh said: “It’s just (like) a kampung taking care of children, we are not professional nannies.”

“Tompang” (Malay word for carrying someone else’s items or hitching a ride) best describes this system of community-based child caring, she added.

Many children who have grown up also come back to volunteer, she said.

Madam Goh’s own three children, aged 14 to 20, grew up in the neighbourhood and were “passed around different households” when she was busy at work.