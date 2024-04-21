It takes a village to raise a child: Inside a Bedok estate’s ‘kampung’

SINGAPORE - When 12-year-old Niu Yi Cheng returns to an empty house from school and forgets his keys, he knows where to look for help in his HDB estate.
His mother, Madam Yin Ying, 44, who works in the bioscience sector, has not felt uneasy about leaving her son alone in the area since she moved to Bedok Reservoir estate in 2022.
Madam Yin also entrusts her house keys to one of her neighbours – Madam Sandy Goh, 56, who leads many initiatives in the estate.
Madam Goh, a part-time clerk, cooks and looks after Yi Cheng and other children from time to time.
Raised in a kampung in Tai Seng, Madam Goh said she wants to bring back a sense of community.
She started organising initiatives – from haircut services to making festive decorations – in 2011 at the senior residents’ corner at Block 702. She garnered the support of volunteers, mostly those who live nearby.
In 2022, she decided to register a society, Sharing Passion, that runs these activities. At the corner, things like food distribution and leisure activities to parties are conducted for free.
These activities have over time fostered much trust among neighbours, said Madam Goh, adding that parents or grandparents offer to look after other children. They watch out for strangers, share information and might even take videos of the children’s interactions with strangers to alert their parents, she said.
Madam Goh also started enrichment programmes for children when she noticed they were hanging around the estate. Working parents can drop their children off for a few hours at the corner that is manned daily by her.
About 10 to 20 children regularly take part in programmes that she and the team of volunteers organise, such as farming, lion dance, rollerblading and arts and craft workshops.
A new childminding scheme by the Ministry of Social and Family Development was announced in Parliament on March 6 to develop affordable and reliable services to look after babies, with more details to be released later in 2024.
For the Bedok Reservoir community, Madam Goh said: “It’s just (like) a kampung taking care of children, we are not professional nannies.”
“Tompang” (Malay word for carrying someone else’s items or hitching a ride) best describes this system of community-based child caring, she added.
Many children who have grown up also come back to volunteer, she said.
Madam Goh’s own three children, aged 14 to 20, grew up in the neighbourhood and were “passed around different households” when she was busy at work.
Retiree Zheng Guifang, 63, who lives in a condominium in Bedok Reservoir, volunteers with Madam Goh’s programmes, helping with food distributions. She occasionally looks after her granddaughter’s friends and brings them swimming.
When asked if she is worried about her son’s safety, Madam Yin said: “I feel at ease. Singapore is safe, and this neighbourhood is even safer because we all know who lives where, where the children are, and what’s going on in many households.”
If she can, she also helps look after her son’s friends in her home when their parents are busy.
A former teacher, Madam Yin volunteers on Sundays to teach Chinese to primary school children in the neighbourhood, including her own son.
The lessons took place at the senior residents’ corner, before moving to Madam Yin’s living room due to the heat. In March, the Residents’ Committee loaned them a classroom to conduct classes.
Madam Goh acknowledged the limitations of this system. Being volunteer-led, manpower can be an issue, and mathematics and English-language teachers are needed before such classes can start, she said.
Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Justin Lee said this kind of ground-up initiative may raise questions about children’s safety, if it is compared with professional care services.
“When you are comparing this ‘kampung’ that takes literally the adage ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, are you comparing it to what an after-school care centre offers, or to what your grandparents or relatives might do?”
Generally, the Singapore society has over-professionalised many aspects of our lives, he said.
Dr Lee said he is a big proponent of peer-to-peer learning, adding that if the capacities of communities are unlocked, parents do not need to rely solely on market solutions.
“Being part of a community is sorely missing in our children’s and our own lives – the sense that there is a group of people you feel a sense of belonging or solidarity with, and whose fates you think are intertwined with your own,” he added.