S’pore charity taps tailored programmes to prevent inter-generational offending

SINGAPORE - Ms Juliana Jumadi has been her family’s sole breadwinner since her former husband’s incarceration around 2009.

The 40-year-old single mother, who works in events management and as a part-time barista, takes care of her three children, aged seven to 17, in their one-room flat.

They are among the estimated 600 children and 300 families who are supported each year by NeuGen, a charity that helps former offenders and their families.

NeuGen Fund, formerly known as Iscos ReGen Fund, is the charity arm of the Industrial & Services Co-operative Society (Iscos), which helps offenders and their families.

Since 2016, the organisation has helped Ms Juliana through various tailored programmes such as providing her with diapers and milk for her then newborn child, and tuition and reading programmes for her two older children.

The NeuGen support system impacted close to 1,000 unique beneficiaries in 2023, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in his speech at the NeuGen Fund Charity Gala, held at Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, on May 30. These beneficiaries include both children and their family members.

The system, which the organisation calls Neu Empowerment Model, supports beneficiaries with various academic and social initiatives such as mentoring and counselling.

NeuGen plans to empower 1,000 children each year in the near future, said Mr Tharman.

“We have to appreciate how difficult it is to be a child growing up with a parent in prison,” he said.

These children have to grapple with feelings of abandonment and might have to be a caregiver to younger siblings, he said.

“All the more that we (should) do our part as a village to support them in any way we can, and help them to uplift themselves,” he added.

The charity gala raised more than $790,000 to support NeuGen’s programmes and initiatives. The event was attended by around 450 sponsors, donors and partners, as well as board members and staff of NeuGen.

NeuGen programmes and events, ranging from family day events to after-school activities, are organised with a goal of preventing inter-generational offending, said Mr Joshua Tay, chairman of NeuGen Fund Management Board, in his speech.

Sharing the real story of a drug-addict father with a drug-addict daughter, and potentially drug-addicted grandchildren, Mr Tay said he hoped stories of intergenerational offending would be “nothing more than just horror fiction” in the not-so-distant future.