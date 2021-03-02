'It sounded like a plane dropped out of the sky': Toh Yi resident whose home was damaged by fallen tree

SINGAPORE - A rain tree fell on four-storey walk-up condominium Kismis Court in Toh Yi Road, damaging at least three units and two cars.

No one was hurt in the incident that happened on Monday (March 1) at about 10pm.

The owners of one of the damaged units, on the third storey, told The Straits Times they were asleep when they were woken up by a loud crash.

Mr Alan Woo, 78, and his wife, Ellen, 76, got out of bed, drew their curtains and were shocked to see a fallen branch pressing against their closed window.

They said the tree was at least 40 years old and grew taller than their four-storey block.

Speaking about the ordeal from their unit on Tuesday, Mr Woo, a retired businessman, said: "It was so loud; it sounded like a plane dropped out of the sky and crashed into the building."

He and his wife, a retired teacher, have been living at Kismis Court, which is off Bukit Timah Road, for more than 40 years.

The railing of their balcony had been bent by the tree, and the couple hope the condominium's insurance, or their home insurance will cover the cost of damages.

Another affected unit, which belongs to their neighbour below them, suffered more extensive damage.



The tree was at least 40 years old and grew taller than their four-storey block. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



When ST went to her unit on the ground floor, the retired businesswoman who only wished to be known as Madam Fu, 84, showed how the garden was completely covered by the tree's branches, fallen roof tiles, shattered glass and the retractable awning that once sheltered her patio but had been ripped off by the fallen tree.

One of her windows had been smashed.

Workers from a landscaping company were using chainsaws to cut and remove branches.

Madam Fu said it was not raining but it was slightly windy when she returned from a funeral wake and saw neighbours gathered outside.

While she was grateful no one was hurt, she was sad about her 40 potted plants, which included hibiscus, basil and pandan, that were crushed by the tree.

She said: "I can't believe it. It used to be so colourful. Now, when you look outside, it's complete ruins."