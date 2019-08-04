'It saddens me to see how Tan Cheng Bock has lost his way': ESM Goh Chok Tong

SINGAPORE - Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Sunday (Aug 4) said he was saddened to see how his long-time friend Tan Cheng Bock had "lost his way".

Mr Goh's criticism of his former party colleague and now political opponent comes a day after Dr Tan officially launched his Progress Singapore Party.

In a Facebook post, Mr Goh said: "Tan Cheng Bock was my classmate in Raffles Institution. I have known him close for over 60 years. It saddens me to see how he has 'lost his way'.

"He is like Don Quixote tilting at windmills," Mr Goh added, using an expression from the Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes, which means to attack imaginary enemies.

At a press conference last month, Dr Tan criticised the People's Action Party (PAP) for an "erosion of transparency, independence and accountability".

During his party launch on Saturday, the former PAP MP said he decided to re-enter politics "for country, for people".

He also recounted how Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew had asked him to join the PAP before, and added that it was now his turn to ask Singaporeans to join him.

To this, Mr Goh wrote: "Ouch! (Dr Tan) omits to say that I put his name up to LKY. Surely I deserve some credit - or rather, blame - for who he has become now? 'For Country, For People'. He has conveniently left out 'For Me'!"

Dr Tan, who was the PAP MP for the former Ayer Rajah single-seat constituency for 26 years, is making a bid to re-enter politics at the next general election, which must be held by April 2021.

He had contested the 2011 presidential election, where he lost narrowly to former deputy prime minister Tony Tan Keng Yam.

At his party launch, Dr Tan Cheng Bock said his party hopes to lower the voting age to 18, review the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between Singapore and India, and bring up Singapore's low fertility rate, among other things.

He also urged Singaporeans to vote the party into Parliament and to deprive the PAP of its two-thirds majority.