It’s the US’ job to mount strong deterrence to conflict in Taiwan Strait, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says

SINGAPORE – It is the United States’ responsibility to mount a strong deterrence to conflict in the Taiwan Strait, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said at Asia’s top security summit on Saturday, as he signals Washington’s commitment to support its Asian allies against “bullying” from China.

In a speech laying out America’s vision for leadership in the Indo-Pacific at the Shangri-La Dialogue, he added that the US does not “seek conflict or confrontation”, but will not “flinch in the face of bullying or coercion”.

“This is especially important in the Taiwan Strait,” Mr Austin said.

“The United States remains deeply committed to preserving the status quo there… We will continue to categorically oppose unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. Deterrence is strong today – and it’s our job to keep it that way.”

Washington has sought to deepen ties with countries in the region stretching from India to Australia, which China has characterised as a policy of encirclement in its backyard.

In a bid to tamp down tensions, US President Joe Biden has called for “guardrails” to keep the two major powers from conflict.

Worries about a conflict over Taiwan have escalated in recent years.

In August 2022, then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, after which China conducted large-scale military drills in the Taiwan Strait. The US sent an aircraft carrier to the region and later approved more arms sales to Taiwan.

China believes that there are groups in Washington and Taipei pushing Taiwan towards a declaration of independence, while the US has countered that it is merely arming the island to deter China from invading it.

The intensifying Sino-US rivalry has permeated politics, trade and other areas of global governance, shaping geopolitical dynamics and pressuring smaller nations in their orbit to take sides.

On Friday, Mr Austin and China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu shook hands at a dinner at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

But the pair “did not have a substantive exchange”, the Pentagon said.

The handshake came after Beijing rebuffed a US request for a defence meeting on the sidelines of the summit, urging Washington to first drop its sanctions against Chinese officials.

Retired top Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan, a delegate at the forum, warned against overplaying the significance of the lack of a defence meeting between the two powers at the summit this year.

“It would obviously be better if they (Mr Austin and General Li) had met,” said Mr Bilahari, who chairs the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

“But there have been recent meetings by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and CIA Director William Burns with their Chinese counterparts, so it is not as if all communication is cut off.”