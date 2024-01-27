‘It’s hard to find another place like this’: Peace Centre to close after Jan 28

SINGAPORE – The muted brown walls of the 47-year-old Peace Centre mall were filled with a myriad of colour for its final weekend open to the public on Jan 27 and 28.

Throngs of people with cameras in hand flocked to the 47-year-old mall to catch a last glimpse of it, with most tenants holding their final hurrahs on Jan 27 before handing the building back to its owners on Jan 29.

Social movement PlayPan took over the historic mall in October 2023 after its developers agreed to postpone till 2024 original plans to demolish it in August 2023, so that the building can be used for community-building activities.

Founded by good friends Gary Hong, 51, and Yvonne Siow, 50, PlayPan guided Peace Centre to organically evolve into a vibrant creative hub filled with eclectic thrift stores, art galleries, a photography studio, and even a bespoke barber shop.

All of Peace Centre’s original tenants had moved out before the new ones moved in, except for two eateries.

Other than covering some utilities and the building’s maintainence, PlayPan did not pay rent to Peace Centre’s developers, allowing Mr Hong and Ms Siow to offer units to tenants for free or at heavily discounted rents.

Mr Hong, who founded car-vending machine Ten Square, and Ms Siow, the head of OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, said they felt they succeeded in creating a positive impact on the local creative community and that bidding farewell to Peace Centre will be bittersweet.

Associate Professor Ijlal Naqvi of Singapore Management University’s School of Social Sciences said that the “exuberant, messy vitality of the community at the Peace Centre convened by PlayPan... encouraged a spirit of play, a DIY attitude, and fostered an atmosphere of generosity and mutual support among everyone there”.

The closing weekend’s line-up includes a performance art piece on the theme of demolition, art exhibitions, and a mall-wide music festival featuring live performances and DJ sets.

Make-up artist Joie Leong, 46, said she used to go to Peace Centre when she was younger but has not returned for many years as the mall gained a seedy reputation before PlayPan moved in. The mall in recent years was known for its printing shops and karaoke lounges.

Visiting the mall on Jan 27 for the first time since PlayPan took over, she said: “It’s quite sad to see it torn down because it’s a part of Singapore’s history. It’s been great seeing people do something to bring some life to the end of Peace Centre.”

Boxing instructor Dominic Neo, 57, said he used to frequent Peace Centre when he was in primary school and often visited his friend’s beauty salon there in the late 1970s.