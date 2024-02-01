It’s getting ‘huat’ in here: Drier, warmer conditions expected in first two weeks of February

SINGAPORE - The current rainy weather is not expected to drag on for too long, with drier and warmer weather forecast in the Year of the Dragon.

But expect short, thundery showers over parts of the island on some afternoons in the next fortnight when you are out and about, slaying new outfits or making festive goodies disappear in a puff of smoke during Chinese New Year. The holiday falls on Feb 10 and 11.

Some days in the second week of the fortnight may also be windy, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Feb 1.

With daily maximum temperatures at 33 to 34 deg C on most days, it should not feel like you’re in a fireball, but you may feel like breathing flames when it reaches 35 deg C on a few days.

This is compared with the daily maximum temperatures of between 31 and 34 deg C from Jan 16 to 31, with a high of 34.8 deg C recorded at Admiralty and Jurong West on Jan 21, and again at Admiralty on Jan 22.

MSS said above-average rainfall was recorded during this period, with Lower Peirce Reservoir recording rainfall that was 90 per cent above average.