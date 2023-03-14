It’s getting hot in Singapore. But how hot?

It is one of the hottest topics in the Republic. Every year, the mercury rises and experts point to climate change as the main culprit.

The hotter days and warmer nights are made worse by all those air-conditioners working overtime and heat-trapping buildings popping up. Things are being done, such as more trees being planted, but that is cold comfort when everyone is feeling the heat.

So just how much hotter is Singapore getting? To get to the bottom of things, The Straits Times dug deep into decades of temperature data to observe the trends over time. The interactive project was published on Tuesday.

Our conclusion is that changes in monthly and yearly average temperatures, as well as the number of warmer nights, all show that the mercury is rising in Singapore.

This is backed by the findings of the Centre for Climate Research Singapore, which has projected an increase in daily mean temperature of 1.4 deg C to 4.6 deg C towards the end of this century, depending on how quickly, and deeply, greenhouse gas emissions are cut.

But this is only part of the story.

The team behind ST’s data project wanted to better understand exactly how hot-and-bothered folk in Singapore are being affected by warmer weather, and what can be done about it.

First, a look at how the project came about.

“The unusually cold and wet weather across the start of the year made me wonder about the trends in Singapore’s temperatures. Is this an anomaly? If so, why do such fluctuations occur? Isn’t Singapore supposed to be affected by the effects of climate change?” said data visualisation journalist Ang Yi Zhe.

“We wondered if we could dive into the data, we could make sense of these day-to-day, and perhaps month-to-month changes, as well as more longer-term trends.”

The team decided the best approach was an analysis of the history of daily temperatures in Singapore. They opted for data from the Changi climate station, which has the longest running record that is publicly available – from 1983 to 2022.

Mr Ang used public data from the Meteorological Service Singapore, and referenced climate reports to analyse temperatures across more than 14,600 days to see how anomalous they were in the past 40 years.

Next was to think of how to visualise data or trends over time – comparing temperatures for a specific day or night with past years, or temperature trends compared with previous years and months. The average reader may not know how to interpret absolute temperature values – what 30 deg C even means or feels like, said Mr Ang.

To figure out how anomalous the temperature was, Mr Ang calculated its deviation from the climatological norm, and mapped it to different colours: red for higher than normal, blue for lower than normal. This is a common scientific method used by climatologists.