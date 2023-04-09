‘It’s difficult not to get too close’: Hospice nurses describe emotional toll of caring for the dying

SINGAPORE - Every time a patient dies at Dover Park Hospice, the nurses there observe a moment of silence and line up along the corridor to pay their respects as the patient is wheeled out of the ward for the last time.

Called the Honour Walk, it is a gesture which Ms Tan Wei Xian has made countless times since she joined the hospice just four months ago.

Performing her duties as a nurse was no issue, having spent 17 years at Singapore General Hospital. But the relentless, almost daily experience of coming face-to-face with death was something she struggled with in the beginning.

Ms Tan, 39, said: “I had witnessed death before in hospitals, but never on a daily basis, so it was something I had to learn to get used to quickly.

“Dying is part and parcel of life; everyone dies. It’s my duty as a palliative nurse to make sure that they are comfortable and their dignities are maintained even as they reach the end of their lives.”

She said that its natural for nurses to spend a lot of time with the patients and their families, to get to know them and what they value in life so that their wishes are respected during the last phase of their journey.

“It’s difficult not to get too close to them. I think the hardest part is when we have to witness the death of a patient we have formed a very close bond with. It can be quite difficult, and of course, an emotional experience.”

Senior staff nurse at Assisi Hospice Dawn Lim, 33, said the switch from paediatric care to palliative care in 2020 was not easy.

She recounted one patient in the hospice, an 18-year-old boy, whose death emotionally impacted the team greatly.

“He was a ray of sunshine among the elderly patients, constantly zooming around the ward on his motorised wheelchair and singing along with the radio.”

The team threw a 18th birthday party for him in the ward, with a cake designed after the Marvel superhero Iron Man, to fulfil his last wishes.

“We witnessed his deterioration over time, and eventually, he passed on in our ward. His passing was an emotional event for all of us who cared for him, not just for nursing staff, but the entire multi-disciplinary team involved in his care.

“I remember some of our colleagues commenting ‘Life isn’t fair, he’s far too young’. We see elderly patients who pass on almost on a daily basis, but a child? This was something that many of us took a while to come to terms with.”

Ms Lim and all her colleagues who cared for the young patient attended a counselling session together to share their feelings on his death and find ways to move forward.

Those who make the switch into end-of-life care may sometimes struggle with managing their psycho-emotional well-being, assistant director of nursing for Dover Park Hospice Joyce Goo said.

“Not all healthcare professionals, especially nurses, are prepared to face patients that pass on almost every day.”

Ms Goo said that when acute hospital nurses switch to a hospice setting, they are often assigned to a trained senior nurse who will mentor them and check on how they are coping.