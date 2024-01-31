‘It revived my spirit’: Stroke survivors get help with self-care at new workshop

SINGAPORE - For Ms Sarasvathi Ramasamy, how she looked was the least of her concerns after having a stroke in February 2023.

She recounted the shock of the stroke and how the psychological struggle began when her condition had stabilised in hospital.

“I began to fight it mentally. It’s just that one part of my life came to a standstill. I thought, ‘I need to survive this.’”

On top of stopping work, she “drastically” changed her diet – having oats for breakfast – gave her all in rehabilitation and saw a psychologist to help with her anxieties about recovery.

But beauty took on a new meaning for the 57-year-old after she attended a make-up workshop, held specially for stroke survivors, on Jan 31.

“Today’s session revived my spirit because I didn’t wear make-up for more than 10 months,” she said, tearing up.

“That was very important for me. Being a woman, being well-dressed and having proper care for the face brings a good impression for others.”

Ms Sarasvathi, who worked as a childcare teacher before her stroke, is still undergoing weekly active rehabilitation.

The first women-only make-up workshop by non-profit Stroke Support Station (S3) was held to help stroke survivors regain confidence through self-care.

The workshop at S3’s centre in Jurong Point, conducted by Ms Violet Chan, co-founder of coaching agency Style Atelier, saw nine participants aged 41 to 79.

Strokes lead to weakness, paralysis or coordination difficulties in the arms, making precise movements challenging.

Ms Chan taught participants techniques such as using their affected hand as a make-up palette, or to hold down the eyeshadow palette while dipping into it with the other hand.

“Emphasising the use of the affected hand during this workshop reinforces a positive and empowering message, indicating that this hand has value,” said Ms Ng Rei Na, executive director of S3.

Other options for stroke survivors include using pump dispenser products instead of those with screw caps and using smaller products for easier handling.

Ms Chan worked with S3 to design the workshop and others on dining etiquette, social media content creation, and wardrobe colour analysis to explore what colours suit participants.