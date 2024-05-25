‘It probably outshone the moon’: Singaporeans awed by meteor sighting on May 24

SINGAPORE - Mr Russell Su was completing his night run in Queenstown on May 24 when he saw a bright blue streak of light dart through the sky.

Mesmerised, he initially thought the flying object might be a drone which had caught fire and was about to crash. “It looked exactly like the comet in the viral videos from Portugal recently,” said the freelance model and actor, 21.

“I’ve seen quite a few shooting stars in low-light situations… But nothing quite as spectacular and massive as this.”

A meteor lit up the skies in Singapore at about 11.50pm on May 24, leaving those who have seen it in awe. According to Nasa’s website, a meteor is a rock which enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up.

Facebook user Priyanka Vijoy uploaded a video of the occurrence onto the platform, describing the sighting as a “rare and thrilling experience”.