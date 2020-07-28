It never rains? Yes, it does - in fact, it pours

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A shopkeeper covering her wares with a plastic sheet at a shop in Chinatown, just before a heavy downpour at around 1pm yesterday. According to Meteorological Service Singapore, thundery showers can be expected till the end of this month, with a daily minimum temperature of around 22 deg C expected on a few days. With the south-west monsoon conditions persisting, the overall rainfall for this month is forecast to be above-average over most parts of Singapore.

