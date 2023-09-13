‘It has been a privilege to be your voice, to work tirelessly on your behalf’: Madam Halimah

SINGAPORE - In the final hours of her presidency, Madam Halimah Yacob said she was humbled that the people of Singapore had placed their trust and faith in her as their President.

It was this unwavering support that fuelled her determination to serve every day of her six years in office, President Halimah, 69, said in her farewell speech at the Istana on Wednesday night.

Noting that Covid-19 was the most severe and unprecedented crisis during her presidency, Madam Halimah reflected on how it required her and the Government to make very difficult decisions concerning the Republic’s past reserves.

“It was an excruciating balance between saving for the future and immediate withdrawals to protect jobs and livelihoods,” she said.

Yet, it also gave Singapore the opportunity to once again test the working of the two-key system, where, as the holder of the second key, the president assesses the need and gravity of the Government’s request to unlock Singapore’s past reserves, she said.

The pandemic saw the Government seek Madam Halimah’s approval to withdraw up to $69 billion from the reserves over three years, with Singapore using about $40 billion.

This was the largest amount drawn from the nation’s past savings since the two-key system was created. In 2009, then President S R Nathan approved the withdrawal of past reserves to counter the global financial crisis. The Government drew $4 billion then, which it returned to the pot in 2011.

The greatest lesson from the pandemic years is how the past reserves, built up so painstakingly over the years by successive governments, enabled the Republic to act decisively without having to face the burden of crippling debt, she added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a memory of the past now, but it would be a mistake to let the memory fade with time,” she said.

Madam Halimah said that her task as custodian of the second key was to ensure that the threat facing Singapore was so severe that it warranted an exceptional response from the Government.

Giving insight into how she decided to consent to the withdrawal, Madam Halimah said she was briefed by the Government and that she had very extensive, robust and thorough discussions with the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) before she gave her consent.

“The severity of the pandemic necessitated five withdrawals as the infection spread with great speed and intensity, and the Government had to respond quickly with support measures,” she said.

As laid out in the Constitution, the President’s Office is “not meant to operate as a parallel ministry of finance or investment advisory body of our past reserves”, she emphasised.

Instead, her office worked closely with public officers dealing with matters related to finance and past reserves. These officers were always open and accessible, and performed their duties with great professionalism, she said.