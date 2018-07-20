Iswaran suggests ways to boost multiculturalism

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran suggested three ways to strengthen multiculturalism here when he spoke yesterday at a forum on ethnic identity and culture.

First, every individual must transcend his ethnic identity, and develop a deep and genuine interest in Singaporeans of other ethnicities - for example, by taking part in their cultural events, he said.

Second, society must encourage formation of cross-cultural bonds. He cited a OnePeople.sg initiative that takes teachers to places of worship and heritage sites.

Finally, Singapore must signal on the global stage "our resolute commitment to upholding diversity, promoting tolerance and opposing discrimination", he said, citing Singapore's ratification last year of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

