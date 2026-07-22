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Visitors can also look forward to sport, heritage and community activities for all ages and abilities, as well as cultural performances.

SINGAPORE – The Istana will open its grounds to the public on July 26 from 9.30am to 8pm in celebration of National Day on Aug 9, with an evening outdoor concert to be held for the first time at the open house.

The open-air concert will feature performances by local artistes and bands Amsden Huang, Shazza, Fourteen Aces and Soft Boiled Eggs from Project #JalanJalan, the President’s Office said in a statement on July 22. The public can bring their own mats or chairs to enjoy the performances on the lawns, with last entry at 6.45pm.

Visitors can also look forward to sport, heritage and community activities for all ages and abilities, as well as cultural performances, at the open house.

For example, visitors can take part in inclusive sports such as boccia, seated floorball, virtual archery and drone football, or take on community fitness challenges by Active Health – all of them designed to engage participants of all abilities.

Former Team Singapore athletes, such as Lim Tong Hai (football), Derek Wong (badminton) and Lim Heem Wei (gymnastics), will join current national athletes in these activities.

Heritage buffs can mould clay versions of local heritage foods such as colourful kuehs and iced gem biscuits, or create their own postcard prints inspired by Singapore’s heritage and everyday life.

Visitors can share their hopes and aspirations for Singapore at a range of interactive booths, such as one that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the National Pledge, and another that is in support of Chingay’s UNESCO nomination.

They can also look forward to the Istana Stamp Rally, taking part in activities at designated pit stops, collecting stamps and redeeming exclusive Istana merchandise upon completion. This new activity, suitable for visitors of all ages, was developed in partnership with Singapore Polytechnic.

There would also be music, dance and cultural performances from 10am to 7.30pm, on top of the evening open-air concert. Performers include students from LASALLE College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Singapore Polytechnic, Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah and Madrasah Wak Tanjong Al-Islamiah.

Self-guided tours of the Istana Villa are available from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Food and beverages will also be sold, with only cashless payments accepted.

Visitors can enter the Istana grounds via its main gate in Orchard Road on July 26. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut, which is less than five minutes away by foot.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and migrant domestic workers accompanying families. Otherwise, there is an admission fee of $20 per adult and $10 for a child aged four to 12.

Additional fees apply for other activities such as the guided Istana Heritage Tour and visiting the Istana Villa.

For more information, visit http://go.gov.sg/visitistana