Istana to hold open house on April 19 in celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day

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The Istana opens to the public up to five times a year. The previous open house was held on Feb 22, in celebration of Chinese New Year.

SINGAPORE – Lawn bowling, painting, craft-making and a scavenger hunt are among some activities the public can look forward to at the next Istana open house on April 19.

In celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the upcoming Labour Day holiday, visitors can explore Istana from 8.30am to 6pm that day, said the President’s Office in a statement on April 13.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri fell on March 21 , while Labour Day is marked on May 1.

From 10am to 3.40pm, visitors can enjoy musical, choral, and cultural performances that reflect Singapore’s multicultural heritage. The set will feature classics familiar across generations, and performances rooted in Malay and Indian traditions, including Malay dance and Indian folk dance.

They will be performed by the MacPherson Philharmonic Orchestra, Punggol View Primary School Children’s Choir, Singapore Polytechnic Indian Cultural Society, Singapore Polytechnic Malay Language Society, and Voices of Singapore Children’s Choir.

Visitors can also stop by activity and merchandise booths run by social service agencies and organisations, such as Life Community Services, Parabowls Singapore, and Singapore Kindness Movement to learn more about their efforts in supporting the community.

Self-guided tours of the Istana Villa, where visitors can catch a glimpse of a collection of state gifts, are available from 8.30am to 6pm. Alternatively, visitors can also tour the grounds during their selected hourly timeslot between 9am and 4pm, if they have pre-registered for it.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans, permanent residents (PRs), and migrant domestic workers accompanying families . Otherwise, an admission fee of $20 per adult and $10 per child, aged four to 12, applies.

To enter the Istana Villa, Singaporeans and PRs will have to pay a $2 fee . Non-resident adults and children aged between f our and 12 must pay $10 and $5 , respectively, to visit the villa. Children under the age of four can enter for free.

All proceeds from entry to the Istana grounds and tours will go to programmes supported by the President’s Challenge.

Visitors can enter the Istana from its main gate in Orchard Road. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.

The Istana opens to the public up to five times a year. The previous open house was held on Feb 22, in celebration of Chinese New Year.

For more information, visit go.gov.sg/visitistana