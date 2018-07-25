Istana to hold National Day Open House on July 29

SINGAPORE - The Istana grounds will be open to the public on Sunday (July 29) from 8.30am to 6pm in celebration of National Day, the President's Office said in a statement on Wednesday (July 25).

Visitors are encouraged to wear red and white, and will be able to take part in a variety of activities at the Istana, which will feature National Day decorations.

There will be music performances by the Singapore Chinese Girls' School, the Down's Syndrome Association and So Drama! Entertainment as well as a silat performance by APSN Tanglin School.

President Halimah Yacob will also launch a logo competition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Istana in 2019.

A variety of art activities will be available, including a community art project by the National Gallery of Singapore, and various craft activities at the Museum Roundtable Arts and Heritage Village by the National Heritage Board.

Visitors can contribute spin art, which is made by dripping paint onto a spinning canvas, to an art installation with the theme "We Are Singapore". Children may also enjoy stamp printing and dinosaur puppet making, as well as colouring on a Children's Festival flyer.

The coloured flyer can be exchanged for an art pack from the National Gallery's children's festival titled Small Big Dreamers.

Other attractions include a National Day tattoo booth, a balloon sculpting booth and a wildlife reserves display featuring reptiles. There will also be booths selling Istana merchandise, snacks, drinks and Udders ice cream.

The public can also sign up for guided tours, including a nature walk organised by NParks and a tour of the main building by the National Heritage Board. Visitors can also opt to go on a self-guided tour of the main building with the aid of a smartphone application.

Guided tours for both the nature walk and the building tour will cost $2 for all children between four and 12 years old.Adult Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) will be charged $4, while other adult visitors will be charged $10.

Family packages for four are available for $12 for Singaporeans and PRs, and $30 for others. These are only available for guided tours.

Tours of the main building will take place every 20 minutes from 9am to 3pm and are limited to 15 visitors per group. Nature walks are limited to between 12 and 15 visitors per group and will take place every hour from 10am to 4pm.

Fees collected will be donated to charity.

Unguided tours will cost $2 for all children, and adult Singaporean and PRs. Other adult visitors will be charged $4.

Visitors who make a donation to the President's Challenge during their visit can get various memorabilia such as leather key chains, luggage tags, notebooks, bookmarks and magnets.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Other visitors can enter for a fee of $2 per person. Visitors can enter through the main gate at Orchard Road, near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.