Istana reception to mark nation's birthday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee with President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Mrs Goh, at the cake-cutting ceremony during the annual National Day Reception hosted by Madam Halimah at the Istana yesterday.

The cake included icing sculptures of landmarks such as the Istana, Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion, the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands.

Before the cake-cutting ceremony, this year's National Day Parade theme song, Our Singapore, was performed by singers, including Rahimah Rahim and Ramli Sarip, at the event.

More than 1,000 guests attended the reception, including Members of Parliament, Special Olympic athletes and members of social enterprises.