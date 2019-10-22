Istana open house on Sunday in celebration of Deepavali

SINGAPORE - The Istana will open its doors to the public on Sunday (Oct 27) from 8.30am to 6pm in celebration of Deepavali.

Visitors can expect festive performances such as songs by Shankar Symphonies, a cultural dance by Zhenghua Primary pupils, a choir performance by Greenridge Secondary, and live band performances by Tampines Secondary and Geylang Methodist Secondary.

There will also be a performance of traditional and contemporary Indian music using Chinese and Malay instruments by The Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir.

Visitors can also buy Istana Cookies, which are baked in collaboration with The Pine Garden bakery in commemoration of the Istana's 150th anniversary. The cookies are made with ingredients derived from spices and fruits found on the Istana grounds.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore will be displaying four unique species of reptiles at its booth, along with activities like face painting and balloon sculpting.

There will also be guided nature walks showcasing the Istana's flora and fauna, as well as guided tours of the Istana main building which allow visitors to view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to Presidents and Prime Ministers over the years.

Visitors can also visit the Istana Heritage Gallery situated at Istana Park which will open from 10am to 6pm.

Related Story Commemorative stamps issued to celebrate Istana's 150th anniversary

Related Story Light show, live performances wow visitors as Istana opens to public at night for first time

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2 each.

Entry to the Istana grounds is via the main gate at Orchard Road. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.