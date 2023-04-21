Istana open house on May 1 to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, Labour Day; free entry for S’poreans and PRs

SINGAPORE – The Istana will be open to the public on May 1 in celebration of Hari Raya Puasa and Labour Day, and visitors can look forward to live performances, guided tours, activity booths and an enhanced Swan Pond.

The open house will be held from 8.30am to 6pm, said the Istana in a media release on Friday.

On the programme are band, dance and dikir barat performances by Evergreen Secondary School, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents, Marymount Convent Percussion Ensemble, Pasir Ris Secondary School, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, Temasek Polytechnic Dikir Barat and Wellington Primary School. Dikir barat is a style of Malay choral singing popular in Singapore and Malaysia.

Activities for visitors include balloon sculpting and henna painting.

Visitors can check out the enhanced Swan Pond, which President Halimah Yacob launched in early April. It features a new viewing deck and garden stream, with a selection of flowering and fragrant shrubs.

At the open house, visitors can go on the National Heritage Board’s guided tours of the Istana’s main building to view selected function rooms and have a closer look at state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders.

The National Parks Board will hold nature guided tours to showcase the flora and fauna on the Istana grounds.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2. Admission is free for children below four years old.

Each guided tour costs between $2 and $4 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and between $2 and $10 for all other visitors, depending on their age. Admission is free for children below 4 years old.

Food and drinks stalls and food trucks, as well as merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President’s Challenge souvenirs, will be at the open house too.

All proceeds from the merchandise booths and guided tours will go towards charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Only cashless payments via SGQR code will be accepted.