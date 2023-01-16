Istana open house on Jan 23 to celebrate Chinese New Year; free entry for all Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - The Istana will be open to the public on Jan 23, when visitors can look forward to live performances, activity booths, and an enhanced swan pond with a new viewing deck and garden stream.

Held from 8.30am to 6pm and in celebration of the Chinese New Year on Jan 22 and 23, visitors can take part in activities such as Chinese calligraphy, candle-making, and a henna booth at the open house.

Drum, dance, and band performances by Hwa Chong Institution, Maris Stella High School, Montfort Secondary School, Nan Hua Primary School, and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents will also take place throughout the day.

Visitors can go on guided tours of the Istana Main Building to view selected function rooms and to take a closer look at a collection of state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders.

NParks volunteers will also conduct guided tours to showcase the flora and fauna around the Istana’s grounds.

Both guided tours cost between $2 and $4 for Singaporean citizens and permanent residents, and $2 to $10 for all other visitors, depending on age.

Food stalls, a food truck, as well as merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President’s Challenge souvenirs will be available for sale at the open house too.

All proceeds from the merchandise booths and guided tours will go towards charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, said the Istana on Monday. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2 per person. Only cashless payments via SGQR will be accepted.

The Istana grounds can be accessed via the main gate in Orchard Road. More information about the open house can be found on the Istana’s website.