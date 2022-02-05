Istana celebrates Chinese New Year with open house

SINGAPORE - The Istana open house on Saturday (Feb 5) in celebration of Chinese New Year was a homecoming of sorts for Mrs Thava Many, 48.

Her late father, who was a police officer, was based there for some time, said the bank administrative officer.

"It's my first time in around 30 years since my last visit. My dad worked at the Istana, while I used to study at St Margaret's Primary School.

The school is located in Wilkie Road, behind Istana grounds.

"Occasionally, he would also bring the entire family for picnics here. So really, we've come back to relieve nice memories of my dad," said Mrs Many, who was there with her mother, husband and son.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Istana open house for Chinese New Year did not feature live performances and picnics.

But visitors, who had to apply for tickets that gave them a slot to enter the Istana grounds for two hours, thronged the merchandise booths where they bought Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs.

These included notebooks and mugs as well as books to commemorate the Istana, one of Singapore's oldest heritage sites, turning 150 in 2019.

A volunteer at the booth, 18-year-old Zhong Wanzhi, said business was brisk in the morning with around 40 to 50 items sold.

"Our best sellers are the mugs with Peranakan designs. We sold 22 of them.

"People find them very cute, especially Japanese customers. The plushies are also popular with families with kids as well," said Ms Zhong.

All sales proceeds will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

Mr John Lim, 43, who was there with his wife and kids, was one of the many visitors who patronised the booth and bought the Istana Anniversary Book.

"The book is an interesting piece of our local heritage, sharing details about our seats of government.

"Personally, I think that's something important to share with my two children. I was glad we managed to snag the second last copy," said Mr Lim, a lawyer.

Visitors also checked out the Japanese garden at the Istana, where enhanced features were completed last year.