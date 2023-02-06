Issuing stern warnings to former Keppel O&M staff a balanced solution: Indranee

SINGAPORE - Issuing stern warnings to the six former senior management staff members from Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) was an “in-between” solution but the right thing to do, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

She was responding to a follow-up question from Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), who asked on what basis stern warnings were issued by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), given the insufficient evidence.

The six staff members were investigated over alleged bribery payments linked to Keppel O&M’s business interests in Brazil.

Ms Indranee said that a stern warning is given when one cannot give a complete clean bill of health, but at the same time does not have enough to clear the evidentiary hurdle.

“So you see, what are the choices: Do nothing at all, or bring charges when you know you don’t have sufficient evidence? Or is there something in-between? The stern warning device is the something in-between.”

She added that closing the investigation without doing anything would not have been the correct thing to do. “The stern warning device... it’s an expression of AGC’s position that we don’t think that you’re completely off the hook.”

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) asked if the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) did not pursue the case because it was an “uphill task in and of itself or outright impossible, given the available facts”.

Ms Indranee responded that the correct test is that there must be a reasonable prospect of obtaining a conviction, because there must be a certain threshold.

“Otherwise, if you just go around filing charges with insufficient basis, that would not make for a strong justice system. And that is the threshold that AGC feels that it is not able to get over in this particular case.”

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh questioned if the KOM board, at that time when the offences were committed, had “constructive knowledge” – something that they could reasonably be expected to know – of corrupt payments being made to secure contracts in Brazil.

“If the question is whether the investigation included determining if there was constructive knowledge, the answer is if constructive knowledge is not an offence, then there’s no reason for CPIB to be investigating this,” said Ms Indranee.

She added that the CPIB investigates offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), and that is what it had done in this case. “Unfortunately, there’s insufficient evidence for them to mount a prosecution.”