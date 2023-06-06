Islamic regulatory bodies refute claim that religious teachers who oppose LGBT community are warned

SINGAPORE – An Islamic religious teacher, or asatizah, has been counselled by a regulatory body after he posted an allegation that asatizahs opposing the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community had been issued warning letters.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Asatizah Recognition Board (ARB) refuted this claim, and said a warning letter issued to the asatizah was for several earlier Facebook posts that contravened the Asatizah Recognition Scheme’s code of ethics.

The code of ethics includes provisions that an Islamic or Quranic teacher must not do anything that is likely to cause public disorder, or advocate any idea likely to encourage extremism or violence, whether directly or indirectly.

The asatizah had made various Facebook posts between December 2021 and February 2022 which used “inappropriate and inflammatory language that could incite hatred and disrespect towards members of the LGBT+ community in Singapore”, said the statement, which did not name him.

He was interviewed by the ARB and his posts were subsequently found to have violated the code of ethics. He was issued a warning letter on May 13, 2022, and warned against utilising controversial preaching methods that could foster hatred and disrespect towards certain minorities here. He was also advised to address socio-religious issues with greater sensitivity.

Despite this, the asatizah went on to make an allegation, through a comment on social media, that “asatizahs who opposed the LGBT+ are given warning letters”. The “+” refers to sexual identities other than LGBT ones.

He made the comment on April 30 but has since deleted it.

Still, Muis and the ARB said the comment was “misleading”, and the ARB met with the asatizah to address the allegation and remind him of their earlier advice, adding they would “continue to guide and counsel such asatizahs who have shown sincere remorse for their actions”.

The joint statement added that warning letters, such as the one issued in this case, are not given out frivolously.

Reiterating Muis’ stance that marriage in Islam can take place only between a man and a woman, and that any other form of sexual relationships and unions are forbidden in the religion, the statement emphasised that the ARB has never issued a warning letter to asatizahs because of their beliefs that Islam does not condone homosexuality or that same-sex marriage is a sin.

“Asatizah must also treat others, despite their differences, with love, care, respect and compassion, and radiate blessings to all,” it said.

In April, Singapore’s top Islamic leader had said that LGBT+ issues are “not black and white”.

In an interview for the CNA documentary, Regardless Of Sexuality, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said: “If we focus on the theological aspect to it, there is the question of sin. But there is also the question of compassion, the question of empathy, the values that go along with certain religious positions. How do you balance that?”