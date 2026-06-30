The Usual Place Podcast
Is Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh stronger than ever?
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Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh fobbed off talk that he would face a challenge to his position at the party’s proceedings on June 28.
The results from the party’s internal meetings showed that most party members are still very much behind him.
What does this mean for the WP, and has the party turned the page on the saga involving Raeesah Khan?
In this episode, I chat with Tham Yuen-C, senior political correspondent at The Straits Times who has covered WP for about a decade, and Dr Teo Kay Key, a senior research fellow at IPS Social Lab at the Institute of Policy Studies, who studies public opinion, and political and social attitudes.
Read Yuen-C’s commentary here: https://str.sg/Aad3
Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm
Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://str.sg/8KNT
Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN
Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Natasha Liew
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX
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YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
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