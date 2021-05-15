For Subscribers
Coronavirus: Curbs: News analysis
Is this another circuit breaker?
Singapore at critical point in virus fight, and surely we all know what we must do
When news broke that Singapore was further tightening rules from tomorrow to limit social gatherings to just two people, halt all dining in at eateries and get employees to work from home, memories of the circuit breaker (CB) period last year came flooding back.
Never mind that most schools remain open and you can still watch a movie or attend a concert, though audiences will be smaller.
