Is S’pore made for families? Parents need more help to reconcile childcare and work

SINGAPORE – During the Parliament debate earlier this week on a Bill that would double paternity leave to four weeks, among other changes, there were plenty of anecdotes from MPs and their residents.

One example cited by Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) told of Woodlands resident Mr E, who works at a manufacturing plant, and his wife who works a nine-to-five job. They have four children in childcare.

“Every once in a while, one of the children will come back from school sick. And when one child gets sick, it is an inevitability that it gets passed onto one or more of the other children – and suddenly they are faced with having to keep the kids at home for three, four or five days a week. This happens three to four times a year,” Ms Mariam said.

Since six days of childcare leave are typically used for the six days of planned annual school closures a year, parents like Mr E and his wife end up using a fair chunk of their annual leave to look after their sick children.

The situation is more complex for families with special needs children who have greater needs; as well as for couples who are juggling caregiving duties for elderly parents, along with their own young ones, as Ms Mariam showed with real-life stories.

On Monday and Tuesday, 16 MPs – including long-time advocates for parenthood issues like Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) and newly elected Nominated MPs like Mr Mark Lee and Ms Chandradas Usha Ranee – rose to speak on the Child Development Co-Savings Act, expressing their support for the changes.

They also highlighted areas where parents need more help. These include ensuring workplaces do not penalise parents for taking childcare leave, understanding why not all fathers take paternity leave, and having a tripartite standard for flexible work arrangements.

Mr Ng called for childcare sick leave on a per child basis for all Singaporean families, which the civil service already provides.

A mother who wrote to him recently said her young child constantly falls ill, and has been hospitalised twice for pneumonia and acute bronchitis.

Experiences like hers illustrate the necessity of allowing parents time off to look after their children when they are unwell, Mr Ng said.

Otherwise, parents have little choice but to continue sending their children to school – even when they are not completely well – resulting in a cycle of more children getting infected and spreading viruses.

These stories are by no means unique. They are glimpses of the daily challenges and trade-offs in many families with young children, especially when both parents are working full-time.

The latest enhancements to support parenthood, announced in February by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, go some way towards providing parents some relief. These include the doubling of government-paid paternity leave to four weeks and unpaid infant care leave to 12 days from Jan 1, 2024.

Parents also get $3,000 more in the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, and enhanced government co-matching contributions to the Child Development Account for eligible children born on or after Feb 14, 2023.

But financial perks can only go so far to support parents – the proof in the pudding is in their lived experiences.

The struggles and responsibilities of parenthood extend well beyond the first year of a child’s life, outside the time frame for maternity and paternity leave. This can stretch for years, if there is more than one child.