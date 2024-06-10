Is parenthood a sacrifice young Singaporeans aren’t willing to make?

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
For the first time ever in Singapore, the resident total fertility rate (TFR) dropped below 1, hitting 0.97 in 2023.
The replacement rate meanwhile stands at 2.1 - the level of fertility at which the population replaces itself from one generation to the next.
The instincts to procreate, it seems, are varied and personal, as hosts Sarah Koh and Aqil Hamzah - journalists from The Straits Times - find out from their guests.
For Ms Charisse Grace Agustin, 29, being childless was a decision that she made at the early age of 18, while still a junior college student.
Mr Sng Shan En, 27, on the other hand, is already a father to a three-year-old, with plans for more children in the future if his wife wants them.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:00 The advantages to having children younger rather than older
6:00 Heartwarming moments vs. material sacrifices of having children
10:17 The future regret in not having children
16:22 Would the government’s push for babies change your decision?
18:46 Is parenting a 50/50 effort between mom and dad?
21:04 Would higher cash incentives nudge more towards parenthood?
Produced by: Aqil Hamzah (haqil@sph.com.sg), Sarah Koh (sarahkoh@sph.com.sg), Lynda Hong, Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
---
ST Podcast website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX
---