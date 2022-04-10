Is gangsterism on the rise in Singapore?

Delivery rider Muhamad Marofkhan Mahmood froze in fear when he saw two armed men after a slashing incident in Boon Lay Drive last Wednesday afternoon (April 6).

The 52-year-old was too shocked to intervene. All he could do was call the police.

"They had long-bladed knives and I had nothing more than a helmet," Mr Marofkhan told The Straits Times in Malay.

