SINGAPORE - One research finding about elective egg freezing often gets buried under all the hype surrounding the procedure to help preserve fertility: In the end, an overwhelming percentage of women never use the eggs they froze.

In fact, overseas studies have found that only less than 10 per cent of women used the eggs they froze, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said in 2022 when announcing the historic move to allow elective egg freezing in Singapore.