Health Check Podcast

Is ADHD affecting you or your family?

ADHD can greatly affect one’s life, but it can also be turned into a superpower if it is managed correctly. PHOTO: ST FILE
Founder of Unlocking ADHD Moonlake Lee (left) and ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PENELOPE LEE
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
37 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

The awareness of ADHD, or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, a common neurodevelopmental condition is growing around the world and more people have been diagnosed with it. Yet, many do not know that they have it while others may not have a good understanding of the condition, in order to thrive with it. 

ADHD is characterised by inattention and hyperactive-impulsive behaviour. It can greatly affect one’s life, but it can also be turned into a superpower if it is managed correctly. 

In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Moonlake Lee, the founder of Unlocking ADHD, the first site in Singapore that aims to help individuals with ADHD and their families live life to the fullest, to find out more.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:31 Moonlake’s journey as an ADHDer and how her diagnosis has helped her

6:12 On the growing awareness of ADHD in Singapore

21:25 How to tell if you have ADHD?

28:43 Deciding whether to put your child on ADHD medication

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Penelope Lee and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top