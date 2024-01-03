Is ADHD affecting you or your family?

ADHD is characterised by inattention and hyperactive-impulsive behaviour. It can greatly affect one’s life, but it can also be turned into a superpower if it is managed correctly.

In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Moonlake Lee, the founder of Unlocking ADHD, the first site in Singapore that aims to help individuals with ADHD and their families live life to the fullest, to find out more.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:31 Moonlake’s journey as an ADHDer and how her diagnosis has helped her

6:12 On the growing awareness of ADHD in Singapore

21:25 How to tell if you have ADHD?

28:43 Deciding whether to put your child on ADHD medication

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Penelope Lee and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

