Is ADHD affecting you or your family?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
The awareness of ADHD, or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, a common neurodevelopmental condition is growing around the world and more people have been diagnosed with it. Yet, many do not know that they have it while others may not have a good understanding of the condition, in order to thrive with it.
ADHD is characterised by inattention and hyperactive-impulsive behaviour. It can greatly affect one’s life, but it can also be turned into a superpower if it is managed correctly.
In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Moonlake Lee, the founder of Unlocking ADHD, the first site in Singapore that aims to help individuals with ADHD and their families live life to the fullest, to find out more.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:31 Moonlake’s journey as an ADHDer and how her diagnosis has helped her
6:12 On the growing awareness of ADHD in Singapore
21:25 How to tell if you have ADHD?
28:43 Deciding whether to put your child on ADHD medication
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Penelope Lee and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!