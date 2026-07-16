Is a contract job the starting point for new graduates in Singapore?

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Should young job seekers start their careers with contract roles?

Should young job seekers start their careers with contract roles?

With stiff competition for full-time roles, a tight job market and employers being more selective about new permanent hires, perhaps contract roles shouldn’t be off the table.

In Singapore, such roles have become more common over the past few years. What can young people do to build their careers? Also, is contract work truly the ‘lesser cousin’ of permanent work?

In this episode, I speak with:

Francois Lancon, the regional president of Asia Pacific and Middle East for ManpowerGroup, a global expert on labour market and employment trends,

Tyrina Toh, a contract content creator for businesses, who has worked only contract or freelance jobs since she graduated from university in 2022, and

Seth Ng, a fresh university graduate who is currently looking for a job.

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Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh and Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

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YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

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