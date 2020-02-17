IRs step up precautionary measures, roll out promotions

Singapore's two integrated resorts (IRs) are stepping up precautionary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus as well as rolling out promotions to lure visitors back. These include:

• Thermal scanners to screen all visitors for fever and twice-daily temperature taking for staff.

• More frequent sanitisation of common areas and touch points such as lift buttons.

• Shorter operating hours at Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium. They will open from 10am to 5pm to allow for deep cleaning and disinfection.

• Regular disinfection of gaming chips, tables and slot machines at the casinos. At RWS, croupiers must sanitise their hands at the start and end of each game.

• Spectra, the nightly light and water show at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), has been suspended along with large-scale events involving staff.

• MBS is rolling out promotions to draw more local visitors, such as a weekday staycation package that includes a free room upgrade, breakfast for two and $50 dining credit, applicable for stays from Feb 20 to April 29.

• Complimentary parking will also be extended to shoppers who spend a minimum of $100 during specified periods.