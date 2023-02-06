Iras warns of new variant of phishing scam offering tax refunds

SINGAPORE - Members of the public are advised not to provide personal information to a phishing website that misuses the logos of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras), Land Transport Authority and Singpass.

In an advisory on Monday, Iras said that it has been alerted to a phishing website falsely labelled as a “Singapore Government Agency” website.

Those who received a link to the website are asked to provide their phone numbers to get a “Metro service VAT refund”.

Iras advises the public not to provide their phone numbers or Singpass login credentials, or click on the link to the phishing website. Recipients should also not provide any personal, credit card or bank account details, make payments, or follow any instructions on the website.

This is the second scam attempt involving Iras in February.

In the earlier attempt, a scam e-mail with the subject heading “Filed GST returns”, allegedly from Iras, instructs recipients to file their goods and services tax claims.

Those affected by the latest scam are advised to lodge police reports, said Iras.