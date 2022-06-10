Iras warns against scam calls and e-mails that solicit taxpayers' personal information

SINGAPORE - The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has issued a warning about e-mails and calls from scammers who impersonate its officers.

In an advisory on Friday (June 10), Iras said potential victims will be told that they are eligible for a refund due to overpayment of taxes.

The phishing e-mail spoofs the @iras.gov.sg domain, and will solicit recipients' personal information, including their bank account details and one time passwords.

Unauthorised transactions were made after such information was furnished.

"(Members of the public) are advised not to download any attachments or click on links in the e-mail, provide any personal details, make any payment or follow any instructions provided," Iras said.

It added that it would not solicit any confidential credit card or bank account information by e-mail or over the phone.

Instead, all tax transactions are done through mytax.iras.gov.sg using Singpass login.

Iras advises the public to delete suspicious e-mails asking for personal details, and not download any attached files.

If one suspects he has fallen prey to the scam, he should lodge a police report.

On Wednesday (June 8), Iras warned of similar scam e-mails targeting corporate tax returns.