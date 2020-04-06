Iras extends tax filing deadlines; counter services by appointment

Individuals and businesses now have more time to file their taxes as the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) is giving an automatic extension of deadlines.

This is in line with the stricter safe distancing measures being implemented from tomorrow to May 4 to slow the spread of coronavirus infections.

The filing deadlines, due originally this month, have been extended to May 31 for individual income tax (including for sole proprietors and partnerships), income tax for trusts, clubs and associations, and the estimated chargeable income for companies with their financial year ending in January.

Taxpayers who need face-to-face tax filing assistance and other taxpayer counter services must make an appointment at least two working days before visiting the e-Filing Service Centre and the Taxpayer and Business Service Centre at Revenue House.

The deadline for goods and services returns for the accounting period of January to March 2020 has been extended to May 11.

A one-month extension has been given for tax clearances for foreign employees, which are now due on May 15. Similarly, the deadline for submitting the S45 withholding tax forms due originally this month has been extended for a month.

Iras encourages taxpayers to raise inquiries digitally via its live chat function or through e-mail or phone.

More details can be found on its website at https://www.iras.gov.sg/irashome/Contact-Us/Call-us/

Taxpayers can also access the myTax portal for e-services such as the filing of tax forms and returns.