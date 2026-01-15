Iranians in Singapore ‘deeply upset’ over deadly protests back home, comms blackout worsens anxiety

This video grab taken on Jan 14 from UGC images posted on social media on Jan 9 shows cars set on fire during a protest on Saadat Abad Square in Tehran.

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based Iranian Keith (not his real name) used to speak to his family back home weekly.



But efforts to contact his family in Iran via WhatsApp, Telegram and by phone have proved futile in recent days. The country’s internet service has been shut down since Jan 8 following mass anti-government demonstrations, Bloomberg reported. Phone services were suspended for several days, before being partially restored on Jan 13.



The last time Mr Keith, who declined to be named for safety reasons, was able to reach his parents was Jan 12.



He told The Straits Times: “The only way for us to communicate is if they manage to call me directly. I can’t call them back.

“We used to have weekly video calls, but that has become impossible.”



Like Mr Keith, Iranians living in Singapore and elsewhere are waiting anxiously to speak to friends and family amid the troubles in Iran.

According to Reuters, more than 2,500 people have been reported killed in the unrest that was sparked by protests over soaring prices. In recent days, foreign governments have warned their citizens to leave the country amid fears of a strike by the United States.



Mr Keith, who has lived in Singapore for 16 years and hails from Tehran, called the developments “deeply upsetting”, adding that the current crackdown is likely the most violent in the country’s contemporary history.

He said he worries for the safety of his parents, who are in their 70s. His extended family and close friends are also at risk, he said, adding that the communications blackout leaves him no reliable way to stay in touch with them.

Another person sharing similar sentiments is a Singaporean woman of Iranian heritage, who wanted to be known only as Ms Nel.

Ms Nel, who lives in Singapore, said she too worries about the safety of her family and friends back home.

Her father, brother and sister are the only ones still living in Iran, she told ST, adding that she visited them just last month with her husband and three children .

Ms Nel said her father used to work in Singapore, returning to Iran when Singapore, one of the world’s biggest oil trading hubs, stopped buying Iranian oil more than a decade ago.

In a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat log on Jan 14 seen by The Straits Times, messages to her Iranian family and friends had only a single tick, meaning that they had not been received.

“For the past few days, I have been unable to get through to my family, and the news coming out has left me feeling deeply distressed,” she said.

She said she was discussing Iran’s political situation with her cousin on Jan 7, but from Jan 8 , responses had stopped coming in.

“That’s when I began frantically messaging everyone, and realised that the government had shut communications down,” she added.

Ms Nel, who was planning to return to Iran sometime in March, said she will not be able to do so anymore.

Flames engulf cars following unrest sparked by dire economic conditions, in a place given as Isfahan, Iran, on Jan 9. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Josh (not his real name), who hails from a large city in central Iran, has lived in Singapore for more than six years.



He too has failed in his attempts to reach friends and family back home though he said his family can sometimes use a fixed phone line to reach him but they are unable to receive calls. They were also afraid to speak freely as the telephone lines can be eavesdropped on, said Mr Josh.



As bleak as the news is, some see a glimmer of hope for change.



Mr Keith said: “There is a growing sense that the regime may be approaching the end of its life cycle, which offers a glimpse of optimism.”



“I wish for a safe passage to a better future for Iran and Iranians,” Mr Josh added.