IPS study shows how savvy Singapore readers fact-check fake news articles

SINGAPORE - When asked to read an online article containing misinformation about the deadly effects of 5G technology on birds, the most discerning Singapore readers spent more time cross-checking with other sources than those who were less information savvy, a recent study has found.

The debunked 2018 article on website Health Nut News claimed that some 300 birds at a park in the Netherlands died because a 5G transmission mast was rolled out in the Hague. Fact-checking website Snopes found that no 5G test had occurred during the time of the starling deaths.

The study noted that individuals, who were found to be more immune to fake news, were more attuned to how data and statistics could be manipulated, and more conscious of advertisement labels that appeared besides search results.

They were less likely to rely on their instincts to determine whether the article was trustworthy.

On the other hand, those with less interest in the fact-checking process depended more on the look and feel of the website that contained the article, such as font size, layout and the presence of advertisements.

How 50 Singapore residents verified the news they read was the subject of the second part of an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) study published on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The study, funded by the Ministry of Communications and Information, was conducted by senior research fellow and head of the society and culture department at IPS Carol Soon, and research assistants Shawn Goh and Nandhini Bala Krishnan.

The latest findings followed the first phase of the study, which focused on Singaporeans' susceptibility to false information and was published in December 2020. It found that nearly six in 10 people, out of more than 2,000 respondents, had encountered and believed false information.

The second phase, a qualitative study with a smaller sample size, looked at Singaporeans' news and information-seeking practices online and their responses to false information, to understand why some people were more immune to fake news.

Fifty interviews were conducted virtually or in person, between July and October 2020. The interviewees, who also took part in the first phase of the study, were a mix of age groups, gender, ethnicity, education levels and how savvy they were in discerning and trusting information.

During the interview, they were asked to spend five minutes doing their typical news information-seeking routine. They were then presented with the Health Nut News article and asked what they thought of it, without indicating that it was problematic.

Respondents were free to use the Internet to verify the information. Researchers observed the process and later asked participants to recount any thoughts and feelings that might have guided their activities.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Dr Soon said they identified people who might be more susceptible to false information in Phase 1 of the study.

"Phase 2 enabled us to take a more intimate look at the practices that people who are more immune to false information - meaning people who are more informationally savvy - have."