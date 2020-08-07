IPPT for NSmen suspended until Sept 30, waiver for those affected

Individual physical proficiency tests (IPPT) for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) continue to be suspended until Sept 30, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a mobile phone text message sent to NSmen on Wednesday.

The suspension of IPPT preparatory training (IPT) and remedial training (RT) have also been similarly extended.

However, NSmen affected by the suspension will be granted a one-time waiver of their annual IPPT or RT requirement and will receive a letter about it within the next three weeks, said the ministry.

NSmen can also refer to the NS Portal website for updates.

This is the latest extension by Mindef on the suspension of IPPT, IPT and RT at fitness conditioning centres, Safra gyms and IPT-in-the-Park locations, which took effect on March 31.

The suspension is part of Mindef's measures to address the coronavirus outbreak, which include temperature monitoring and staggered meal times in military camps. All in-camp training for NSmen that is not essential for operations has also been deferred since March 31.

In response to media queries regarding the extension, Mindef referred to its Facebook post dated June 16, where it stated that it will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and review the measures in place to keep servicemen safe.

"We thank our NSmen for their continued contributions and commitment to national service during these challenging times," Mindef added in its post.