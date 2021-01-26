IP insurers to cover treatment for vaccine complications

All seven Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers are extending coverage to include hospitalisation resulting from Covid-19 vaccination complications.

This applies to all IP policyholders who receive vaccines approved by the Health Sciences Authority and are vaccinated in Singapore, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) said yesterday. The coverage will last till Dec 31 this year.

"Extensions to the duration of coverage will be considered in the later part of the year after monitoring the evolving situation," it said.

It told The Straits Times that no additional premiums will be incurred by policyholders.

LIA Singapore president Khor Hock Seng said: "The life insurance industry is in full support of the Government's efforts to encourage as many Singaporeans as possible to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This proactive commitment from our members will give Singaporeans peace of mind that any adverse effects from the vaccine resulting in hospitalisation will be covered."

IPs are insurance plans that comprise MediShield Life, managed by the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board, and a private insurance coverage component run by the insurance company. The latter typically covers Class A or B1 wards in public or private hospitals.

MediShield Life, which covers all Singaporeans, is claimable for vaccination-related complications.

LIA Singapore said the private insurance segment of most IPs does not cover vaccination complications and that IP providers are extending additional benefits to complement coverage under MediShield Life.

Insurers offering IPs are AIA, Aviva, AXA, Great Eastern Life, NTUC Income, Prudential and Raffles Health Insurance.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also plans to introduce a vaccine injury financial assistance programme to support persons who suffer serious adverse events that are likely related to Covid-19 vaccines administered in Singapore.

According to MOH, those vaccinated may experience common side effects similar to other vaccines. These include pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, headache, muscle pain and tiredness. In very rare cases, the vaccine can cause a severe allergic reaction.

Ms Pauline Poh, 61, who works in the social services sector, intends to get vaccinated and said the IP coverage gives her added security.

Engineer Sunny Yu, who is in his 60s, said he was undecided about whether to take the vaccine.

He said other factors are important for him, such as whether the vaccine is safe and if the Pfizer-BioNTech shot that is approved for use here is the best one for him.