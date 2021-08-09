IP event on transiting to growth in a post-pandemic world to be held at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE - A signature event later this month underlining Singapore's rise as an intellectual property (IP) hub is timely, providing enterprises a window into how to transit to growth in a post-pandemic world, say industry players.

Fronted by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Law Minister Edwin Tong, the meeting will share and discuss global perspectives on IP issues.

Mr Tong's opening address on Aug 24 is expected to feature IP support for enterprises to emerge stronger in the post-pandemic world.

The IP Week @ SG 2021, to be held on Aug 24 and 25 at Marina Bay Sands, is a hybrid event - the first day will be held at the integrated resort, and the second day will be in a fully virtual format.

Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) chief executive Rena Lee said: "The pandemic has created challenges and opportunities for businesses. Those that have successfully adapted and shifted to new business models and created solutions to fight the pandemic have seen their businesses grow.

"IP Week @ SG 2021 comes at a time when the world economy is still finding its footing and enterprises are looking to see how they can be ready for the future recovery."

She added that enterprises can glean insights from the world's IP thought leaders.

World Intellectual Property Office director-general Daren Tang, heads of global IP offices and leading industry players will share insights on how IP can accelerate national economic strategies and support businesses in their growth, and innovation journeys to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

A spokesman for Ipos, which is organising the event, said about 5,000 attendees are expected across all sessions, including the anchor flagship conference.

Law Society president Gregory Vijayendran said on Sunday (Aug 8) that the "burgeoning development of Singapore as a global hub for innovation, intangible assets (IA) and intellectual property has significantly enhanced the IP legal landscape".

He noted that the Government initiated the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 earlier this year, heralding a decade-long road map to construct the existing ecosystem for IP and IA services.

"IP Week, being one of the premier international IP events, reinforces Singapore's reputation as a global hub for IA and IP," he added.

International patent and trademark attorney Martin Schweiger noted that besides a "must-see" keynote IP leaders' plenary, there will also be a talk at the event about IP licensing as a means to expand business, generate revenue, and access new markets.

Speakers from tech giants such as Lenovo and IBM will also share insights on successful IP licensing.

Said Mr Schweiger: "That area remains an enigma to many businesses. I am very much looking forward to what they will tell us."

Law firm Dentons Rodyk senior partner Catherine Lee said participants can hear industry leaders on the role that they envisage IP will play in the post-pandemic era and some of the latest developments in this space.

"Having IP Week on a virtual platform... will enable more to participate, and ideas raised would also spark greater thought among businesses as to how they can better exploit and extract value from their intangible assets," she said.