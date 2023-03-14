Involvement in innovation, technology key for women’s development: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE - Women becoming involved in innovation and technology is key for their development, and economic growth without it would not be sustainable.

Progress made by women in terms of education, economic empowerment and employment could also be eroded if they do not participate in innovation and technological change as well, the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women has warned.

These points were made on Monday by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling at the International Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) and Medicine Symposium held at Rochester Commons.

She said that the global average of female tech professionals in Stem fields is about 28 per cent.

“Like Singapore, many other countries reiterated their commitment to increase the involvement of women in Stem in their countries and to remove impediments which might hinder women and girls from entering Stem,” said Ms Sun.

As one of the top tech hubs in the world, Singapore is well-placed to encourage more women to join Stem fields. About 41 per cent of Singapore’s tech professionals are women, she added.

Ms Sun said that providing the best possible opportunities for women across all sectors, especially in high growth areas like tech, will enable businesses to remain competitive and economies to prosper.

The SG Women in Tech movement by IMDA that is supported by community partners inspires and motivates girls and women to pursue careers in the tech sector through providing networking and mentorship opportunities, she said.

Singapore’s schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL) also play an important role in nurturing young talents in Stem, and the SG Digital Scholarship provides support for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

In the past five years, IMDA has awarded the scholarship to a growing number of top female tech talent to pursue courses in cybersecurity, information technology and Stem in general, Ms Sun added.

In 2021, 31 per cent of SG Digital scholarship recipients were women, and almost four in 10 students enrolled to pursue Stem majors at IHLs were women.

There has also been progress in the field of medicine, and it is heartening to see the upward trend of female students in the field, she said.

In the past, women were conferred only one-third of available places in the National University of Singapore Medical Faculty - the only medical school then.