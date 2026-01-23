Investigations ongoing on fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base: Mindef

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Mindef spokesperson said no threat was identified after it was made aware of online posts alleging a bomb threat in Paya Lebar Air Base.

SINGAPORE – Investigations are ongoing on a bomb threat against the Paya Lebar Air Base, which was posted online and later determined to be fake.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Mindef spokesperson said the Republic of Singapore Air Force was made aware of online posts alleging a bomb threat in Paya Lebar Air Base on Jan 23.

“No threat was identified,” said the spokesperson, adding that precautionary measures were taken, and bomb sweeps were conducted at the air base.

The fake bomb threat was posted on a Reddit sub-forum dedicated to national service, with text claiming that a bomb would be detonated within the air base at a specific time and date.

Screenshots of the post, seen by The Straits Times, also named specific locations within the military base and mentioned the names of commanders.

The post has since been removed.

Investigations are ongoing , said Mindef, adding that p erpetrators of fake bomb threats may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code - communicating false information of a harmful thing.

If convicted, one may be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to $50,000, or both.