Investigations ongoing after car catches fire at Caltex petrol station in Balestier Road

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the cause of the fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, is under investigation.

SINGAPORE – Operations at a Caltex petrol station in Balestier Road were interrupted on the night of March 24 after a car caught fire near one of its pumps.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, in response to queries, that it was alerted to the fire at 542 Balestier Road, the address of Caltex Balestier station, at around 7.30pm that day .

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, was put out with fire extinguishers, and no injuries were reported, said the SCDF.

Photos of the incident shared with Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News show the right front wheel of a black car and an area near its right headlight on fire, with thick smoke surrounding the vehicle. The door on the driver’s side is open.

A spokesperson for Chevron Singapore, which operates the Caltex refuelling stations here, said its team immediately activated emergency response procedures, and the fire was successfully contained with the SCDF’s assistance.

T he petrol station was closed for approximately three hours from around 7.30pm for equipment checks, added the spokesperson.

“The service station has since resumed operations after all site equipment was verified to be in good operational order,” he said.

All station staff and customers have been accounted for, and Chevron Singapore is cooperating fully with the authorities amid ongoing investigations, added the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is currently under probe, said the SCDF.