No pork found in halal-certified food items produced by Li Chuan: Muis

SINGAPORE - No traces of pork have been found in two halal food items produced by Li Chuan Food Products after laboratory tests were conducted, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Friday (Feb 5).

Investigations into the products began on Jan 25 after the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Brunei alerted Muis to the discovery of porcine DNA in Li Chuan's fishballs and cuttlefish balls in sample routine testing.

The council then conducted a thorough inspection of the production plant, retrieving samples from the affected batch and sending them for testing.

It also requested Li Chuan, which is a Muis halal certificate holder, to withdraw the affected products from the local market and cease their export.

In an update on Friday, Muis announced that no porcine DNA was detected in food samples following tests at three different laboratories, including the National Centre for Food Science under the Singapore Food Agency.

The plant inspection also concluded that the facility adhered to all the requirements of the Muis halal management system and that only approved ingredients were used in the food preparation, Muis added.

The council assured consumers that Li Chuan products in Singapore meet its requirements of halal certification and it will allow the company to resume sales of the products here.

"Muis has instructed Li Chuan to review its supply chain for exports and consult with the relevant authorities to ensure products exported comply with local requirements," it said.

The organisation will also be engaging the Brunei authorities to clarify their test results and better coordinate with them on such investigations to minimise public confusion.