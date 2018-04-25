Inuka was an inquisitive and easy-going polar bear: Zookeepers

SINGAPORE - When it came to toys, Inuka had a keen sense of what he wanted - out went the fancy customised items the zoo would import for him, in came everyday objects such as rubbish bins and tyres.

Of course, being the first polar bear born in the tropics meant there would be a few quirks, as his zookeeper Mohan Ponichamy noted in an interview with The Straits Times last Thursday (April 19).

Inuka was put down on Wednesday morning (April 25) after a second round of medical tests showed that despite intensive treatment, his health had not made significant improvement. He was 27 years old.

Mr Ponichamy, who had looked after the bear for 2½ years, said: "The toys he showed interest in were things he saw us using, like rubber bins, tyres, cones... And he preferred those toys to the 'boring' imported toys."

"He would sometimes poke his head in the bin and swim around with it. He'd look like a clown," he added with a smile.

Mr Ponichamy, who is also the zoo's deputy head keeper, recalled several incidents where Inuka almost overheated the enclosure's waterfall pump by blocking its inlet with objects, nearly emptying the reserve tank in the process.

"But the thing is, we didn't stop him from doing it because he liked it. All of these were positive indicators that (Inuka) was happy."

Keepers eventually outwitted Inuka by drilling holes in his toys so he could not block the waterfall inlet.

Another cheeky antic was to put his toothbrush out of the keepers' reach, moving it farther away each time they wanted to retrieve it.

Inuka, a firm favourite with zoo visitors, is Singapore's last polar bear after a decision in 2006 not to bring any more into the tropics.

Like any star, he had his demands on the catering front, with salmon at the top of his wish list.

A typical meal contained raw meat, such as chicken and various fish, vegetables and pellets, which zookeepers would mash after mixing in joint supplements.

On occasion, he would get treats such as strawberries, papayas or apples.

During his final weeks, keepers monitored Inuka's food intake to maintain his weight at a healthy level.

His keepers all remember him as an inquisitive and clever bear, often picking up on the slightest sound or unusual smell and walking over to investigate.

He was also easygoing and extremely comfortable with everybody, even strangers.

Mr Ponichamy said: "Usually, for most animals, if they don't recognise you, they will get stressed out. But not Inuka - he was comfortable. He would get happy seeing the crowd and just lie down and watch them.

"He was very brave and very special. We did have a bond, but it was not a usual bond. He bonded with all of us... and bonded all of us together."