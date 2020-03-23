Introducing augmented reality to allow you to experience Former Ford Factory in a different light

The Ford Motor Company which was first established in Singapore at Anson Road in 1926 and moved to its new state-of-the-art factory located at Upper Bukit Timah Road in October 1941. On 13 February 1942, the factory was seized by Japanese forces and turned into the temporary headquarters of Lieutenant-General Tomoyuki Yamashita, the Japanese Commander of the 25th Army.

Shortly after the fall of Singapore, the factory was designated as a ‘butai’ or Japanese facility and was taken over by Nissan to assemble military vehicles for the Japanese war efforts. The British army then occupied the factory at the end of war in 1945 and it was only returned to the Ford Motor Company in 1947 where it resumed operations until 1980, when it was shut down. On 15 February 2006, the remaining portions of the factory were gazetted as a national monument.

The Former Ford Factory was restored by the National Archives of Singapore and currently houses a permanent World War II exhibition on the war and its legacies.

Address: 351 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588192

Opening hours of Former Ford Factory: Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5.30pm including Public holidays. We are closed every Monday and on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Free admission for all Singapore Citizens/Permanent Residents and $3 for all foreign visitors.

For more information, please visit https://www.nas.gov.sg/formerfordfactory/visit-opening

The Former Ford Factory mobile application was launched on 1 September 2019. This app is meant to be paired with your visit to the Former Ford Factory. It comprises exclusive content to enhance your visit to our permanent World War II exhibition. The app will allow you to experience and discover Singapore’s past in a new and immersive way through augmented reality, as well as gain access to interactive activities, videos and close-up views of archival materials.



Former Ford Factory mobile application. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Download the app for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. See you at Former Ford Factory!