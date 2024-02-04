International dance groups, opera by kids among highlights at Chingay 2024

SINGAPORE – Live music, strobe lights and pyrotechnics filled the night sky as the audience cheered on parade performers at the F1 Pit Building.

Standing on the stage was 11-year-old Benjamin Ng, dressed in traditional Chinese garb. With four other children, he put on a Chinese opera performance in Hokkien, Cantonese, Hakka, Teochew and Hainanese.

For the Primary 6 pupil, this year’s Chingay Parade will be his biggest performance yet.

“I’m excited to put on a show in front of a big audience and perform alongside my friends,” Benjamin told The Straits Times at the Feb 3 preview for media and primary school pupils.

Come Feb 23 and 24, his group will be performing for up to 16,000 people a night at the parade, which will involve more than 3,500 performers.

The F1 track at the venue will be transformed into a 230m-long display of graphics and visuals to complement performances, the largest for a street parade in Singapore.

Themed “Blossom”, the seven parade segments will use floral elements to showcase Singapore’s culture and traditions, as well as live music.

In the first act, 230 youths in outfits inspired by the national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim will dance to a live band playing a rock version of the parade’s theme song, which gets a jazz, ethnic and electronic dance music remix in other acts.

This year’s theme song for the parade was produced by Chingay’s youngest ever music director, 23-year-old Robbie Say, and assistant music director Jason Gelchen.

A troupe from Uzbekistan will debut at the parade in a dance showcase alongside performers from China, Thailand and other countries, while Singapore-based Brazilian dance collective SoulBrasil will also display their moves.

In a heartfelt tribute to seniors, 500 performers from En Community Services, Soka Gakkai Singapore and the Northwest Community Development Council Dance Fit Club will take the stage in a dance routine to celebrate graceful ageing.